Extinction Rebellion Start Begging for Food

In a snub to the many homeless people in Westminster, Extinction Rebellion have resorted to publicly begging for food donations on only the second day of their self-indulgent protest. Ironically the protesters can’t just pop to the shops as their road blockages have stopped the shelves being restocked

In a Tweet, Extinction Rebellion said their “overnight rebels need hot water, ready-to-eat vegan food, tents, sleeping gear and warm clothes. Please help them. Many are preparing to go on hunger strike so they need some food now”. Guido sympathises with the rebels’ hunger – the protesters stopped his Tesco delivery arriving this morning…

October 8, 2019 at 12:05 pm

Quote of the Day

Marc Almond on Emma Thompson…

“Emma Thompson has arrived in her gas guzzling carbon footprint stomping jet to serve Vegan food from the boat parked on Oxford Circus while the Yoga classes are taking place on Waterloo Bridge! Haha really? Couldn’t make this stuff up.”

