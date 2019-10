The US has responded to the EU’s WTO over-ruled move to illegally subsidise Airbus. In retaliation, the US will levy tariffs on $7.5 billion of goods it imports from the EU, notably including Scotch whiskey. Thanks to Brussels favouring Airbus Scotch will be hit with 25% tariffs, up from zero, in their largest market. The US accounts for over a fifth of total global Scotch exports. The whiskey industry wouldn’t be facing this damaging hit if the UK had already left the EU…