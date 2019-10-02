Director of the Arab League: God Wills a Brexit Deal

As Guido readers will know, Brexit has always received support from across the political spectrum – however never before have we had confirmation that the almighty has political beliefs. In God we Tusk…

However, at the Arab Ambassador’s Reception at Tory Conference last night, the Director of the Arab League preached, “if the UK gets its Brexit deal (inshallah!)…” – inshallah being Arabic for ‘God wills it‘. Surely having the almighty behind his negotiations will make the EU think twice…

Guido also learns that Grayling managed to embarrass himself at the reception by returning to a table with his plate of lamb, chicken and kofta only to promptly spill the entire thing over himself. Could be worse – at least he’s not been urinated on by a drunken conference-goer like last conference…

October 2, 2019

Euro News



Quote of the Day

Reacting to the Supreme Court ruling, Boris has reacted:

“I strongly disagree with this decision of the Supreme Court; I have the utmost respect for the judiciary, [but] I don’t think this was the right decision, the prerogative of prorogation has been used for centuries without this kind of challenge. It’s perfectly usual to have a Queen’s speech and that’s what we want to do.”

