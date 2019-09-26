Scargill Backs Boris

It’s said people get more right-wing as they get older, and Arthur Scargill looks to be doing his best to prove that adage. Having called for the left to oppose remain MPs a fortnight ago, yesterday he wrote a letter in The Times standing up for Boris against the Supreme Court. This is no miner political u-turn…

In a letter to the editor, he wrote:

“I find it interesting that the leaders of the Labour Party, the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party are all calling for the resignation of the Prime Minister and the Attorney General on the grounds that they acted unlawfully in advising the Queen to prorogue Parliament. Are these party leaders also going to call for the resignation of Lord Burnett, the Lord Chief Justice; Sir Terence Etherton, the Master of the Rolls; and Dame Victoria Sharp, the President of the Queen’s Bench Division, who ruled that the Prime Minister acted legally?”

From a hardcore socialist to defending a Tory MP, he’s really gone pro-rogue…