MPs Vote Against Tory Conference Recess

MPs have just voted down a motion laid by JRM to allow the Tories a brief three-day recess for their party conference. Guido’s sure this hit to the local economy will be appreciated by Manchester…

The vote was lost by a majority of 17: 289 noes, and 306 ayes.

Just days ago, Dianne Abbott said “we like to be benevolent so will see [whether we vote for the motion]“. Another day, another Labour u-turn…

UPDATE: Turns out, 9 of the former 21 rebel Tories voted against the party conference, despite (presumably) still being party members…

Guto Bebb

Nick Boles

Ken Clarke

David Gauke

Justine Greening

Dominic Grieve (Particularly odd given he’s scheduled to make 5 conference appearances)

Anne Milton

Amber Rudd

Antoinette Sandbach

Guido’s always thought of them as massive members…