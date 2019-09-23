Labour’s ‘Abolish Eton’ Policy Overwhelmingly Unpopular with the Public

Only 22% of the public support Labour’s new policy to abolish private schools, a snap YouGov poll has found, with 50% of the public actively opposing the move. Labour were desperate for new policies to distract from the chaotic start to their conference, turns out they should avoid coverage of their policies as well…

The terrible polling for Labour doesn’t stop there, however, as new research also shows a majority of Labour voters now oppose the Absolute Boy’s leadership, with 54% saying he should stand down – only 4% behind the general public at large. Further, only a slim majority of current Labour voters (52%) actually understand their own Brexit policy. Is it any wonder the omnishamblic party’s now languishing in third place?..

September 23, 2019 at 4:18 pm

Quote of the Day

In response to the news that Emily Thornberry described the Lib Dems as “like the Taliban” over their new revoke Article 50 Brexit policy, the former Lib Dem leader responded:

“Come on Emily, if we really were like a Middle East terrorist group, don’t you think Jeremy would’ve invited us to a conference fringe meeting before now?”

