Cameron Calls for Remainers to Accept Referendum Result

Last night’s The Cameron Years on BBC1 is well worth a watch. The hour long programme ends with a surprisingly impassioned rallying call from the former Prime Minister for Remainers to stop trying to cancel the result of the referendum…

“But of course in the end, the country voted to leave. You might not like that and I might not like that, and many people watching this programme may think that was the wrong choice. But we are a democracy. We decided to hold a referendum, we voted in an election for a party that wanted a referendum, we voted nine out of ten MPs for a referendum, we held the referendum. That’s the choice that we made, and that is the future for Britain. That is something that can be delivered, that should be delivered, and it can be made to work.”

Elsewhere in the documentary, Cameron was keen to slay the Remainer myth that he only called the referendum for ‘party management’ reasons. He emphasised that there was a clear problem with the UK’s relationship with the EU that needed to be solved, and that every major party at some point in the last fifteen years promised a referendum on Europe. The hypocrisy of people who voted for a referendum but now try to claim it should never have happened is far worse than any of Cameron’s failings…