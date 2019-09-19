Cameron on Corbyn, the Queen and No Deal Preparation

Rounding off his fortnight-long media round to sell his new memoirs, David Cameron has revealed to The Times‘ Matt Chorley that during the referendum campaign Jeremy Corbyn volunteered to go to Turkey and make a speech promoting freedom of movement. “Thanks, Jeremy, that’ll really help” Cameron sarcastically replied…

Cameron has also managed to spark a row that has politicised the Queen during the Scottish Independence Referendum when he asked her to raise her eyebrow “even you know, a quarter of an inch” to dissuade the Scots from voting to separate.

Perhaps most unforgivably, however, Cameron finally admitted on the Today Programme this morning that he blocked civil service preparations for the eventuality that Britain voted to leave the EU, forcing his successor to “start from scratch”.

He did, however, helpfully remind everyone that he did explain what a No Deal Brexit would look like, counter to remainers’ claims of voter ignorance…