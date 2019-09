Guido hears that some among the 21 ex-Tories who voted for the Benn ‘Surrender Act’ are sick to the hilt with the former leadership contender swanning TV studios taking credit for action against the government. The whispers are that Rory did not help at all with the bill, other than swooping in at the end to vote for it and claim all the credit. Guido can scarcely believe that the Cabinet-minister-for-two-minutes turned artificially inflated leadership contender could be so self aggrandising…