Boris Heckler is Labour Activist, Former Emily Thornberry Staffer

Guido can reveal the heckler who shouted at Boris in a hospital earlier today is in fact an Oxford educated Labour activist who describes himself as “campaigning against Brexit and for a socialist Europe.” His Twitter feed is full of Labour events and unsolicited advice for senior party figures, while his website boasts of attending a “left bloc” rally against Brexit.

UPDATE: It also transpires that Omar worked for Emily Thornberry for two and a half years after leaving Oxford as a senior researcher. Quelle surprise… 

September 18, 2019 at 1:56 pm

