Lib Dems Axe Candidate who Called for Boris’ Execution

A Lib Dem parliamentary candidate who called for Boris Johnson and other top ministers to be hung, drawn and quartered before being burned at the stake, has been axed by Jo Swinson. With Guido keeping you in the loop, he was always beheaded for deselection…

Galen Milne – who was due to stand in the Scottish seat of Banff and Buchan – made the comments on Facebook, where he also called Tory MPs “rats” and advocated a “final solution” to split the Tory Party.

Taking the graphic comments in his stride, earlier Jacob Rees-Mogg Tweeted:


Looks like Milne was the only one who lost his head after failing to get the hang of politics…

