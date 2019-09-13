BBC Presenter to Boris: Let’s See Who’s In the Job the Longest

BBC presenter Steph McGovern – who compered Boris’s Rotherham speech – slipped in a snide remark as Boris left the stage, saying:
“For the record, I am a girly swot and I’m proud of it… let’s see who’s in the job the longest”
UPDATE: McGovern apologises
At a non BBC event I was hosting today, I made a light hearted remark after the Prime Minister’s speech. Sorry that this caused offence to some. That was absolutely not my intention.
— Steph McGovern (@stephbreakfast) September 13, 2019