Tory MPs’ People’s Vote Campaign No Longer Contains Any Tories

The second referendum campaign for Tory MPs, Right to Vote, set up by Phillip Lee, no longer contains a single Tory MP among their ranks, following multiple defections, resignations and withdrawals of the whip by the Government. Coincidentally the website and campaign have since folded…

At its height, the group contained 10 Tory MPs in its fold, however, following a record number of MPs changing party, the supposedly Conservative campaign is now led by a Lib Dem and counts four independents, one ‘The Independents’ MP and one ‘The Independent Group for Change’ MP among others. Keeping up?

The only sign the group was ever Tory-affiliated is the two remaining Tory Lords, who will be grateful that Boris said he wouldn’t withdraw the whip from any Lords supporting the Surrender Bill. A good demonstration of the change seen in British politics over the last year.

Tags: ,
People: / / / / / / / / /
September 12, 2019 at 11:01 am

Euro News



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

France’s foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, asked if an extension beyond October 31 was possible

“We are not going to do (extend) this every three months…” 

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
National Unity PM: Runners and Riders National Unity PM: Runners and Riders
Hammond & Barwell Spotted Plotting Hammond & Barwell Spotted Plotting
Lefties Declare War on “War” Lefties Declare War on “War”