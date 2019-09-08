McDonnell: Our Second Referendum Won’t Include No Deal

Labour has finally come full-circle on their ever-shifting Brexit policy; from respecting the result of the referendum to saying their second referendum will be a choice between no Brexit and Brexit in name only. The next election will be a very stark choice…

