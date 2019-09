Before Labour candidate Lizzi Collinge was selected, she ran a campaign to abolish the seat of Morcambe and Lunesdale. The same seat she now hopes to represent in Parliament…

Awkwardly for Collinge, Morecambe and Lunesdale had the biggest boundary commission submission in history against the abolition of the constituency. 7,000 local people sent letters against the Labour candidate’s proposal. Pretty bold to put yourself forward for election in a seat you wanted to get abolished…