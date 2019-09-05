MPs Standing Down at the Next Election

As Britain heads for an inevitable general election, MPs are making decisions about their own future career plans. So as the day-to-day politics unfurls, Guido brings you the comprehensive and continually-updating list of MPs who have announced they will be stepping down at the next election. Get in touch with any updates…
Conservative
- Caroline Spelman, Meriden
- Claire Perry, Devizes
- David Tredinnick, Bosworth
- Glyn Davies, Montgomeryshire
- Jeremy Lefroy, Stafford
- Jo Johnson, Orpington
- Kieth Simpson, Broadland
- Michael Fallon, Sevenoaks
- Nick Hurd, Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner
Labour
- Albert Owen, Ynys Mon
- Geoffrey Robinson, Coventry North West
- Gloria De Piero, Ashfield
- Jim Fitzpatrick, Poplar and Limehouse
- John Mann, Bassetlaw
- Kate Hoey, Vauxhall
- Kevin Barron, Rother Valley
- Paul Farrelly, Newcastle-under-Lyme
- Roberta Blackman-Woods, City of Durham
- Ronnie Campbell, Blyth Valley
- Stephen Pound, Ealing North
- Stephen Twigg, Liverpool West Derby
- Teresa Pearce, Erith and Thamesmead
Lib Dem
- Norman Lamb, North Norfolk
- Vince Cable, Twickenham
Conservative Independents
- Alastair Burt, North East Bedfordshire
- Guto Bebb, Aberconwy
- Richard Harrington, Watford
- Oliver Letwin, West Dorset
- Justine Greening, Putney
- Ken Clarke, Rushcliffe
- Nick Boles, Grantham
- Nicholas Soames, Mid Sussex