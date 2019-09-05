MPs Standing Down at the Next Election

As Britain heads for an inevitable general election, MPs are making decisions about their own future career plans. So as the day-to-day politics unfurls, Guido brings you the comprehensive and continually-updating list of MPs who have announced they will be stepping down at the next election. Get in touch with any updates…

Conservative

  • Caroline Spelman, Meriden 
  • Claire Perry, Devizes 
  • David Tredinnick, Bosworth
  • Glyn Davies, Montgomeryshire
  • Jeremy Lefroy, Stafford
  • Jo Johnson, Orpington
  • Kieth Simpson, Broadland
  • Michael Fallon, Sevenoaks 
  • Nick Hurd, Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner

Labour

  • Albert Owen, Ynys Mon
  • Geoffrey Robinson, Coventry North West
  • Gloria De Piero, Ashfield
  • Jim Fitzpatrick, Poplar and Limehouse 
  • John Mann, Bassetlaw 
  • Kate Hoey, Vauxhall
  • Kevin Barron, Rother Valley
  • Paul Farrelly, Newcastle-under-Lyme
  • Roberta Blackman-Woods, City of Durham 
  • Ronnie Campbell, Blyth Valley
  • Stephen Pound, Ealing North
  • Stephen Twigg, Liverpool West Derby
  • Teresa Pearce, Erith and Thamesmead

Lib Dem

  • Norman Lamb, North Norfolk 
  • Vince Cable, Twickenham 

Conservative Independents

  • Alastair Burt, North East Bedfordshire
  • Guto Bebb, Aberconwy 
  • Richard Harrington, Watford
  • Oliver Letwin, West Dorset
  • Justine Greening, Putney
  • Ken Clarke, Rushcliffe 
  • Nick Boles, Grantham
  • Nicholas Soames, Mid Sussex
