Jo Johnson Standing Down

Boris’ brother, former second referendum supporter, and government minister is standing down from the House of Commons after nine years as an MP. He cites an unreasonable tension between “family loyalty and the national interest”…

“It’s been an honour to represent Orpington for 9 years & to serve as a minister under three PMs. In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest – it’s an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister.”

He was one of the authors of the 2015 manifesto. Drama, he’s resigning to spend less time with his family…