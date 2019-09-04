Government to Move General Election Motion at 7pm

From: Government Whips Admin Unit

Sent: 04 September 2019 11:55

Subject: Today’s Business

Dear Colleague

Thank you very much for your support on what was a difficult day yesterday.

We are on a three-line-whip today from 12.30pm. At midday we will have PMQs, followed by the Chancellor’s Spending Review statement. Your continued support in the Chamber is appreciated.

No later than 3pm we will move on to the Second Reading of the European Union (Withdrawal) (No 6) Bill. The Government will be opposing this bill. Should the bill pass its Commons stages today, we will be moving the motion for an early general election at 7pm and we will be voting aye. It is therefore possible that business will run late this evening.

Best wishes

Mark

Rt Hon Mark Spencer MP

Government Chief Whip