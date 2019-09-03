Institute For Government ‘Hope’ Rebel Bill Passes

A freudian slip from the Institute For Government’s Maddy Thimont Jack on BBC Breakfast this morning pointed to the less than impartial views of the organisation. It usually gets away with being presented as an “impartial” body…

“So what we’re hoping is, what we’re expecting in fact is that MPs will pass the motion today.”

It’s worth remembering that they are entirely funded by the fanatical billionaire Remainer Lord Sainsbury. Guido can’t track a single employee who voted to Leave. Director Bronwen Maddox is the former editor of Blairite mag Prospect. When listening to the IFG it’s worth remembering where they’re coming from…

September 3, 2019 at 11:29 am

