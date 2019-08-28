BREAKING: Boris to Prorogue Parliament

It’s being reported that Boris is set to prorogue parliament from 11th September, thereby preventing MPs from being able to table a vote of no confidence before the Brexit deadline. The move, which is certain to infuriate Remain MPs, will be difficult to challenge in court as it is standard practice for the purpose of a bog-standard new Queen’s Speech. A new Queen’s Speech will be scheduled for 14th October, when Parliament will return with no time to stop No Deal…

The move, agreed to in secret, was set to be unveiled at this afternoon’s Privy Council meeting, where three privy councillors (led by Jacob Rees Mogg) will ask the Queen for a prorogation in council for 9th September. More on this as we get it…

UPDATE: Read Boris’s letter to MPs here:

UPDATE II: Here is the official declaration following the Queen’s approval at Council this morning. Prorogation to start between the 9th and 12th, and run through to the 14th October