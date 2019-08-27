Hammond Tries to Sneak Re-Selection Past Constituency Membership

Former Chancellor Phillip Hammond is clearly worried about being re-selected as the Conservative candidate for the next election, resorting to organising a quiet meeting of his constituency executive behind closed doors next Monday, with the hope of being nodded through as the local candidate. In 2017, despite the time pressure of a snap election, he was re-selected in a ‘Special General Meeting of Association members’, answering ordinary members’ questions.

A well-placed local source tells Guido that Hammond whilst he would be “almost certain” to lose a vote should it go to the full Runnymede and Weybridge association membership following his recent antics, he is more likely to win in a quiet meeting of the handful of executive members. Wouldn’t be the first time he has sought to subvert democracy…

People:
August 27, 2019 at 3:27 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Boris responds to Tusk…

“I don’t want a No Deal Brexit but I say to our EU friends if they don’t want No Deal they have got to get rid of the backstop from treaty. If Donald Tusk doesn’t want to go down in history as Mr No Deal Brexit then I hope this point will be borne in mind by him too.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
National Unity PM: Runners and Riders National Unity PM: Runners and Riders