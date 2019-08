It is being reported that omnishambles MP Jared O’Mara was arrested last week on suspicion of fraud, alongside his office manager Gareth Arnold. One final success to add to his long list before he quits after recess…

According to the Mirror, Arnold contacted the police in early July regarding the concerns he had about O’Mara’s expenses claims. The two were released on Saturday evening pending further investigation. More on this as we get it…