Gillette Switch Strategy After Ad Backlash

Gillette have made an apparent switch in advertising strategies after their parent company suffered an $8 billion hit to its value last month, in the aftermath of its new ‘woke’ advertising strategy which provoked a strong online backlash.

Now new Aussie ads by the company (that would be at risk of being banned in the UK due to ‘gender stereotyping’ rules) focus on traditionally masculine firefighters, in an apparent rebuke to the anti-masculine ads the company promoted earlier this year. Turns out consumer power actually matters…