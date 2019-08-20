Nation United Against ‘National Unity Government’

A new YouGov poll has found that none of the potential candidates to become a ‘temporary Prime Minister’ in a ‘Government of National Unity’ achieve the backing of more than a quarter of the public:

Ken Clarke – 25%

Harriet Harman – 19%

Jeremy Corbyn – 15%

Jo Swinson – 13%

Caroline Lucas – 13%

It’s even more damning for Jeremy Corbyn when you look at net figures. The person most likely to be installed as a ‘National Unity Prime Minister’ has the lowest approval of any official opposition leader, ever.