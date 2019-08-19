Read In Full: Boris’ Letter to Donald Tusk

Ahead of his meetings with Chancellor Merkel and President Macron this week, Boris has written to the EU Council President Donald Tusk, the European Commission President, and all EU heads of state setting out his broad position for a new deal to be agreed. This is the first tentative step in his engagement plan

The letter reiterates the Governments’ commitment to ditch the anti-democratic backstop, and invites the EU to sign up to a legally binding joint commitment to “not put in place infrastructure, checks, or controls at the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.” Read it in full here:

August 19, 2019 at 8:53 pm

David Gauke rejects Corbyn as a 'national unity PM'

If anyone thinks the answer is Jeremy Corbyn, I think they're probably asking the wrong question.

