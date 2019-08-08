Boris Unveils New Immigration Policy on Facebook Live

In another sign of the changing times, Boris has become the first Prime Minister to announce a new policy to the nation from his desk via Facebook Live. Scheduled to hit commuters on the way home and in time for the evening news. Boris is introducing an immigration rule-change to make the UK “even more welcoming” to scientists from around the world. Global Brexit starting to take shape under someone who actually believes in it…

UPDATE: Note the bus in the background. Cue conspiracy theories…

UPDATE II: We’ve now learned the details: Boris wants boffins to be able to avail themselves of a new fast-track visa to come to the UK as easily as possible. Boris’s policy is “to ensure the UK is the most attractive country to live in and develop new ideas”, he is set to discuss a range options with leading institutions and universities including:

Abolishing the cap on numbers under the Tier 1 Exceptional Talent Visas

Expanding the pool of UK research institutes and universities able to endorse candidates

Creating criteria that confer automatic endorsement, subject to immigration checks

Ensuring dependents have full access to the labour market

Removing the need to hold an offer of employment before arriving

Accelerated path to settlement

The plan is to launch the new visa later this year…