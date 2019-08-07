McDonnell: Labour Would Block Government of National Unity, Won’t Block IndyRef2

Iain Dale’s Edinburgh Festival show continues to generate great news nuggets, last night it was the turn of John McDonnell who gift-wrapped two exquisite presents for Boris Johnson on the Edinburgh stage. McDonnell ruled out Labour supporting any sort of ‘national unity’ Government to try to stop No Deal that wasn’t led by Jeremy Corbyn. It wasn’t an off-the-cuff position, perennially rising star Rebecca Long-Bailey repeated the line last night as well…

This renders any Remainer plot to replace Boris with a ‘caretaker’ Prime Minister like Hilary Benn or Yvette Cooper following a vote of no confidence completely toothless, while it is highly unlikely that a majority of MPs would countenance Corbyn being PM, even temporarily to stop No Deal. Much as the vast majority of Tory Remainer MPs draw the line at Corbyn as PM being worse than no deal, there is nothing Corbyn wants to see less than another Blairite as Prime Minister…

McDonnell wasn’t finished handing Boris gifts, he also said that Labour “would not block” a second Scottish Indepedendence Referendum. Labour have tanked in Scotland since hard-left leader Richard Leonard took over. McDonnell now appears to be doing his best to finish them off…