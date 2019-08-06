Sturgeon: Conversations With May Were “Soul-Destroying”

It’s not often that Guido agrees with Nicola Sturgeon but her brutal assessment of conversations with Theresa May at Iain Dale’s Edinburgh Fringe show will have got politicians and dignitaries the world over nodding in agreement:

“Having conversations with Theresa May was pretty soul-destroying and tortuous [laughter]. You know, that was her style and by the end of this interview people might decide that I should have taken some of her advice – she would never depart from a script, no matter where you tried to take the conversation.”

Sturgeon went on to pay Boris Johnson as much of a compliment as he could expect from the leader of the SNP, saying “Boris Johnson does talk a good game. He’s one of these guys that talks utter nonsense with complete conviction and confidence”. Presumably John “Lynch” McDonnell will be equally charitable when he joins Dale for tonight’s show…