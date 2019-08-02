The Canary Forced to Downsize, Blames ‘Zionists’

Guido readers will be distraught to learn that The Canary is having to make some “tough changes” after seeing their revenue collapse due to a change in Facebook and Google algorithms – and being put on a fake news advertising blacklist. Corbynistas will no longer be able to get as much of “the writers you know and love” with The Canary getting rid of all but seven staff writers. How will Corbyn’s fan club cope?

Predictably The Canary has already found someone else to blame: “Zionists”. Clarifying that they’re “not against Jewish people as an ethnic group”, they’re blaming the woes on the fact that their “advertisers are susceptible to pressure from political Zionists”. You couldn’t make it up…