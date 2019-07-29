Former Lib Dem Candidate Wrote ‘Pull Trigger on Farage’ Tweet

The ‘FBPE’ Twitter account behind a Tweet that went viral today asking people if “as a patriot” they would “squeeze the trigger” on Nigel Farage was a Lib Dem activist and council candidate, Guido can reveal. His post was liked widely by Remainers on Twitter…

Before joining the Lib Dems, Hall stood as a Labour Party Parliamentary candidate in 1992, but left the party because of Tony Blair. His blog also writes about “the tragedy of zionism”. Maybe he would feel more at home in Corbyn’s Labour…

Nigel Farage told Guido “Imagine the outcry if a Brexit party candidate posted a picture like this of Jo Swinson. Double standards?” Quite…