Carole’s Cadwalladrs Latest Miscarriage of Justice

Last night by a strange twist of fate Carole Cadwalladr and Darren Grimes were stuck on the same Peterbororugh train. At 7.30 pm she tweeted this, Guido was shocked, was the Electoral Commission really this vindictive? Confused, Guido went to the Electoral Commission website to read the statement. It looked like an old statement with an update to report that Darren had been cleared in Court. To be certain Guido called the Electoral Commission…

By now the BBC had put out Carole’s version of events as a breaking news alert, Reuters had taken a similar line. The reality was as above.

Guido’s tweet was greeted with accusations of “fake news” by Carole’s fans who were congratulating her, reveling in what would now happen to Darren in jail. MPs like Layla Moran were using it to make political points. Even when told bluntly she had read the statement wrong she prevaricated.

You have screwed up again. You should go down the train and find Darren and apologise to him personally. Have the good grace to admit you misread the press release at the very least. I personally think Darren should get a restraining order against you. — Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) July 25, 2019

You couldn’t make this up. At this point surely @carolecadwalla is a liability for the failing @guardian. Proper amateur hour. — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) July 25, 2019

The latest correction and apology. https://t.co/FDI8s96cvg — Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) July 25, 2019

These people are deranged with their obsession to demonise Brexit supporters…