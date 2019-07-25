German Manufacturing ‘Free Falls’ to Worst Level in 7 Years

Germany’s manufacturing woes just get worse and worse, German executives are describing their sector as in “free fall” while one German analyst has said the economy is “in a grey area between a marked growth slowdown and a recession”. The latest German manufacturing PMI index has slumped again to 43.1, significantly lower than expectations and its worst level since 2012. It has been in contraction territory all year…

Luckily for Germany, there’s a large and dynamic world economy just on its doorstep which it will soon have the opportunity to sign a comprehensive free trade deal with. That’ll be a nice confidence boost for the struggling German economy…