Bracknell Tories At War Over Phillip Leaks

Despite his local Executive overwhelmingly passing a motion against him last week, it turns out that Phillip Lee isn’t compleetely friendless in his local Association. Local Lee-nthusiasts took to the private Bracknell Conservatives Facebook group to complain that the story had made its way to Guido. Guido has bad news for them. Their complaints have too…

Looks like Lee actually had at least three votes in his favour rather than just two, Guido is happy to correct the record. Only 31 votes against him now!

The Association Chairman then intervened as well. Looks like he’s better at respecting the outcomes of votes than his MP…