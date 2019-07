In his first speech in the new Parliament, Nigel Farage hit out against EU Commission nominee Ursula von der Leyen before MEPs vote to confirm her in post. Which they will because the whole thing was stitched up beforehand…

“She wants the European Union to take control of every single aspect of our lives. She wants to build a centralised undemocratic updated form of communism… where the state controls everything, where nation state parliaments will cease to have any relevance at all.”

Punchy.