Pidcock Tries to Weasel Out of Latest Anti-Semitism Row

Laura Pidcock last night launched into a tirade against Twitter users, including some of her fellow Labour MPs, who were critical of the fact that her adviser was caught calling telling journalists that it was “really unfair” for them to be asking questions on Labour’s anti-Semitism crisis. How dare they ask a Labour shadow minister to comment on the biggest story surrounding her party?

Laura Pidcock's adviser telling @SkyNews "it's really unfair" to have asked about anti-semitism in the Labour party rather than the Durham Miners gala pic.twitter.com/MZHq3J6Cpl — Gareth Milner (@sw1a0aa) July 13, 2019

Instead of addressing the issue, her explanation tries to sneakily move the goalposts, accusing Labour MPs of retweeting the footage to “suggest that I had avoided these questions”. That was never the issue, nobody claimed she refused to answer, the issue was the hostility towards the media over the issue…

Now Wes Streeting and Phil Wilson have both called Pidcock out for trying to weasel out of it like this, making clear that they weren’t accusing her of not answering the questions but that they disagreed with the way she answered them. Pidcock following the classic Corbyn playbook of deflect, distract and attack…