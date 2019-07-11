Retiree Killed By ‘Eco-Friendly’ Metal Straw

An inquest has heard earlier this week an eco-friendly metal straw was responsible for the death of retired jockey Elena Struthers-Gardner. The horrific incident occured when Struthers-Gardner collapsed while holding a glass containing a stainless steel straw. The inquest heard that as a result of her fall, the straw entered her left eye socket and pierced her brain.

Elena’s widow urged for caution around these eco-straws, saying“I just feel that in the hands of mobility challenged people like Elena, or children, or even able-bodied people losing their footing, these [straws] are so long and very strong… Even if they don’t end a life they can be very dangerous.” The straws might be good for the environment, at the expense of humans

July 11, 2019 at 5:00 pm

Green News



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Marc Almond on Emma Thompson…

“Emma Thompson has arrived in her gas guzzling carbon footprint stomping jet to serve Vegan food from the boat parked on Oxford Circus while the Yoga classes are taking place on Waterloo Bridge! Haha really? Couldn’t make this stuff up.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Miliband’s 19,000 Air Miles Miliband’s 19,000 Air Miles