Retiree Killed By ‘Eco-Friendly’ Metal Straw

An inquest has heard earlier this week an eco-friendly metal straw was responsible for the death of retired jockey Elena Struthers-Gardner. The horrific incident occured when Struthers-Gardner collapsed while holding a glass containing a stainless steel straw. The inquest heard that as a result of her fall, the straw entered her left eye socket and pierced her brain.

Elena’s widow urged for caution around these eco-straws, saying“I just feel that in the hands of mobility challenged people like Elena, or children, or even able-bodied people losing their footing, these [straws] are so long and very strong… Even if they don’t end a life they can be very dangerous.” The straws might be good for the environment, at the expense of humans…