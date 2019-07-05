Revealed: The Major Remain Campaign Donors Bankrolling Hunt’s Campaign

Jeremy Hunt has been doing his best to bolster his pro-Brexit credentials during the leadership campaign, despite going off-script on occasion. As the Mail notes this morning however, the people bankrolling his campaign don’t exactly share his newfound enthusiasm for Brexit. Of the nine major donors to Hunt’s campaign in May, seven have also donated to pro-Remain groups and parties in recent years, accounting for almost £84,000 of Hunt’s £104,000 raised. More than 80% of Hunt’s total funding in May…
- Andrew Law
- £10,000 to Hunt
- £200,000 to Stronger In in April 2016
- Kenneth Costa
- £10,000 to Hunt (via K J Costa Advisory Ltd)
- £10,000 to Stronger In in June 2016
- RTC Education Ltd
- £10,000 to Hunt
- £10,000 to Conservatives IN in May 2016
Some have even donated to the Lib Dems and a Labour Remain MP within the last two years:
- Michael Watson
- £10,000 to Hunt
- £2,500 to the Liberal Democrats in Jan 2018
- Peter Wilson
- First Corporate Shipping Ltd
- APPT Management Services Ltd
- £10,000 to Hunt
- £2,406.25 to Labour Remainer MP Virendra Sharma in March 2018
Overall that’s over £235,000 Hunt’s backers have donated to anti-Brexit campaigns, parties and politicians, before sticking their financial clout behind him. Tory members might well be wondering what he’s telling his hardline Remain donors that he isn’t telling them…