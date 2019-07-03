Sedwill Bollocks Permanent Secretaries Over Corbyn Health Briefing

Guido has been leaked a letter from the Cabinet Secretary, Mark Sedwill, bollocking Permanent Secretaries over the story in Saturday’s Times citing anonymous civil servants saying that Corbyn seemed to lack a firm grasp of issues and was being “propped up” by his advisers. The Cabinet Office has reportedly been ordered to investigate the source of the leak speculating about Jeremy Corbyn’s health, and Downing Street says that it will take disciplinary action against any individuals found responsible. Guido suspects that as usual no one will be found responsible…

Yesterday Corbyn wrote to the Cabinet Secretary demanding an investigation in to who leaked the story which appeared under Rachel Sylvester’s byline. Ironically it is Sylvester herself who usually has well sourced stories that seem to know the mind of Sir Mark Sedwill and his “friends”.

Note that the letter appears to be hand dated “1 July”, the day before Corbyn’s angry letter was sent to Mark Sedwill. Fancy that…

July 3, 2019 at 9:39 am

Quote of the Day

Putin trolls Britain’s lack of democracy….

“Of course, it is different from what you have in Great Britain. We are a democratic country. [laughs] In your country, one leader has left, and the second leader, who is for all intents and purposes the top figure in the state, is not elected by a direct vote of the people, but by the ruling party.”

