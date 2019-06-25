Boris Breaks Cover With Big Brexit Pitch

After weeks of avoiding the airwaves Boris has finally broken cover with a lengthy interview with Laura K last night, ahead of another interview with LBC this morning. Team Boris are gearing up for a ‘media blitzkreig’, will it be enough to turn the negative headlines around?

The main focus of the interview is Brexit, with Boris setting out his big pitch for how to do Brexit differently while committing to an “absolute guarantee” that the UK will come out of the EU on a WTO/No Deal Brexit on October 31st. This will go down well with Brexiteers if he manages to follow through on it, there are going to be a lot of people very unhappy if he doesn’t…

Inevitably Boris’ personal life also comes up – he sticks to his position that he will not discuss his family or loved ones as it “drags them into things in a way that is not fair on them”. Guido somehow suspects that’s not going to satisfy the ravenous media appetite for yet more gossip about the colourful frontrunner…