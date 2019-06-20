Tory Leadership Results In Full

The Parliamentary stage of the Tory Leadership race is over and it’s Jeremy in the Hunt for Boris after he squeezed out Gove by just two votes. Here’s the results for every stage of the contest:
Final round (20/6):
- Boris: 160
- Hunt: 77
- Gove: 75 ELIMINATED
Fourth round (20/6):
- Boris: 157
- Gove: 61
- Hunt: 59
- Saj: 34 ELIMINATED
Third round (19/6):
- Boris: 143 (126)
- Hunt: 54 (46)
- Gove: 51 (41)
- Saj: 38 (33)
- Rory: 27 (37) ELIMINATED
Second round (18/6):
- Boris: 126
- Hunt: 46
- Gove: 41
- Rory: 37
- Saj: 33
- Raab: 30 ELIMINATED
First round (13/6):
- Boris: 114
- Hunt: 43
- Gove: 37
- Raab: 27
- Saj: 23
- Hancock: 20 (WITHDREW 14/6)
- Stewart: 19
- Leadsom: 11 ELIMINATED
- Harper: 10 ELIMINATED
- McVey: 9 ELIMINATED
Over to the Tory members, in five weeks we should have a new Prime Minister…