Maitlis Squirms Reading Out BBC is Biased Live on Air

After the extent of the BBC’s Tory Leadership debate fiasco came to light throughout the day, presenter Emily Maitlis had to read out stinging criticism of the flawed show on Newsnight last night, all while looking at a picture of herself pointing at Boris Johnson. Awkward…

June 20, 2019 at 5:15 pm

Quote of the Day

Scruton reflects on Twitter’s vigilantes…

“We in Britain are entering a dangerous social condition in which the direct expression of opinions that conflict – or merely seem to conflict – with a narrow set of orthodoxies is instantly punished by a band of self-appointed vigilantes. We are being cowed into abject conformity around a dubious set of official doctrines and told to adopt a world view that we cannot examine for fear of being publicly humiliated by the censors. This world view might lead to a new and liberated social order; or it might lead to the social and spiritual destruction of our country. How shall we know, if we are too afraid to discuss it?”

