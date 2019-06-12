The Ten Tories Who Voted to Hand Power to Corbyn

Oliver Letwin’s latest attempt to hijack Parliament to block Brexit ultimately flopped by a margin of 11 votes – the most comfortable margin of victory the Government’s had in a while. This was despite 10 Tory MPs voting to hand power over to Jeremy Corbyn and Keir Starmer:
- Guto Bebb
- Ken Clarke
- Jonathan Djanogly
- Justine Greening
- Dominic Grieve
- Sam Gyimah
- Phillip Lee
- Oliver Letwin
- Antoinette Sandbach
- Caroline Spelman
Despite calls for them to have the whip removed, Guido can’t see it happening. Frankly they should just ask themselves why they’re even bothering to take part in a Tory leadership election when they’d rather have Jeremy Corbyn making crucial decisions about the future of the country…