The Ten Tories Who Voted to Hand Power to Corbyn

Oliver Letwin’s latest attempt to hijack Parliament to block Brexit ultimately flopped by a margin of 11 votes – the most comfortable margin of victory the Government’s had in a while. This was despite 10 Tory MPs voting to hand power over to Jeremy Corbyn and Keir Starmer:

  • Guto Bebb
  • Ken Clarke
  • Jonathan Djanogly
  • Justine Greening
  • Dominic Grieve
  • Sam Gyimah
  • Phillip Lee
  • Oliver Letwin
  • Antoinette Sandbach
  • Caroline Spelman

Despite calls for them to have the whip removed, Guido can’t see it happening. Frankly they should just ask themselves why they’re even bothering to take part in a Tory leadership election when they’d rather have Jeremy Corbyn making crucial decisions about the future of the country…

June 12, 2019 at 6:05 pm

