The Ten Tories Who Voted to Hand Power to Corbyn

Oliver Letwin’s latest attempt to hijack Parliament to block Brexit ultimately flopped by a margin of 11 votes – the most comfortable margin of victory the Government’s had in a while. This was despite 10 Tory MPs voting to hand power over to Jeremy Corbyn and Keir Starmer:

Guto Bebb

Ken Clarke

Jonathan Djanogly

Justine Greening

Dominic Grieve

Sam Gyimah

Phillip Lee

Oliver Letwin

Antoinette Sandbach

Caroline Spelman

Despite calls for them to have the whip removed, Guido can’t see it happening. Frankly they should just ask themselves why they’re even bothering to take part in a Tory leadership election when they’d rather have Jeremy Corbyn making crucial decisions about the future of the country…