Boris on Political Correctness

“It is vital that we as politicians remember that one of the reasons why the public feels alienated now from us all as a breed, is because too often they feel we are muffling and veiling our language if I may put it that way.

Not speaking as we find, covering everything up in bureaucratic platitudes, when what they want to hear is what we genuinely think.”

June 12, 2019 at 11:48 am

