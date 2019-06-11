Labour Launch Fresh Parliamentary Coup Attempt to Frustrate Brexit

As expected, Labour are using their opposition day debate tomorrow to try to lay the groundwork to tie Theresa May’s successor’s hands before May has even left Downing Street. Keir Starmer will use exactly the same technique as the Benn-Cooper-Letwin coup by tabling a cross-party motion for tomorrow which will hand Labour control of the Parliamentary timetable on Tuesday 25th of June. They can then use this day to try to ram through a Bill to frustrate the new Prime Minister’s attempts to force through Brexit before they take office…

The UK’s parliamentary democracy rests on the principle that the Government can command a stable majority in the House of Commons. Labour cobbling together an ad-hoc coalition to temporarily take on the powers of Government with none of the accountability undermines the UK’s constitution as much as a Prime Minister proroguing Parliament would. It is increasingly looking like the new Tory leader will need to fight a general election just to get Brexit through, whoever they are…

Labour’s motion is signed by Jeremy Corbyn, Ian Blackford, Sir Vince Cable, Liz Saville-Roberts, Oliver Letwin, Caroline Lucas, and Nick Brown. It reads: