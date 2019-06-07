Corbyn’s Victory Lap in Peterborough

Jeremy Corbyn has been to Peterborough this morning to congratulate his victorious candidate Lisa Forbes, who he called a “wonderful MP” despite (or maybe not despite) her anti-Semitic social media activity. He went on to “she has our total and full support” which could be interpreted as a response to two Jewish Labour MPs, Margaret Hodge and Louise Ellman, submitting formal complaints against Forbes, and the Jewish Labour Movement calling for the whip to be removed. Corbyn’s taking a firm stand against some of the few remaining Jewish members of his Party…