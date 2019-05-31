Freedom Victory: Porn Laws Could Be Delayed

Theresa May’s porn block was originally set to be introduced last year, first it was delayed to the start of April 2019 and then moved back again to July 15. Now the Daily Star is reporting that it could be delayed yet again after Government figures acknowledged they will be unable to enforce the totalitarian Porn Laws if browsers such as Firefox and Chrome roll out DNS encryption, which both major browsers are reportedly working on. Kleenex shareholders will be breathing sighs of relief…

The freedom lovers at the Adam Smith Institute are naturally very pleased too:

“A delay isn’t quite a drop, but this dreadful policy is clearly losing support in government as MPs wake up to the reality of how unpopular blocking their constituents’ porn is. The next leader has to be someone who understands the state has no business in how voters choose to get busy.”

The last thing that’s going to endear politicians to voters when they’re having time to themselves is the hand of the state reaching in instead…

May 31, 2019 at 4:45 pm

