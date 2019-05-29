Stewart Reveals Selfie Fibs

Unlikely meme-machine and leadership candidate Rory Stewart has revealed all to Kay Burley after Guido inquired about his mysterious floating camera that had been raising so many questions. It turns out Guido’s artist’s impression was bang on…

May 29, 2019 at 4:12 pm

