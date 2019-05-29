The Embarrassing Anti-Boris Pitch To Raise £2 Million From Gullible Remainers

Marcus J. Ball is the man behind the public prosecution of Boris Johnson over the £350 million a week campaign slogan. Aside from looking like someone straight out of The Wolf of Wall Street, Ball had run multiple enterprises before striking Boris-Gold, having incorporated himself as a company (with overdue accounts – a criminal offence under the Companies Act) and had another that was compulsorily struck off. Strangely the original crowdfunding video has disappeared from his website, Guido has preserved it and kept a little smarmy highlight for your viewing pleasure…

Ball’s original pitch was a naked attempt to overturn the referendum result, boasting of the establishment support he had received:

“We have the research, the evidence, the legal team, the QC’s legal opinion on side, a persuasive legal argument on side, thousands of wonderful backers, as well as lots of journalists and national press, keen to cover the story.”

Guido looks forward to a similar prosecution being brought against Remain’s £4,300 per household claim, Alistair Campbell’s dodgy dossier, George Osborne’s emergency budget, every time the Labour Party claimed there were just hours left to save the NHS, every Tory ‘Tax Bombshell’ calculation, and Corbyn’s pledge to ‘deal with’ student debt. At least the famous £350 million is backed up in Table 9.9 of the ONS Pink Book, revealing total debits from the UK to the EU amounted to 19.1bn, or slightly more than £350 million a week…