EHRC Launch Full Statutory Investigation into Labour Party over Anti-Semitism

Following its preliminary investigation into the Labour Party over its chronic anti-Semitism problem, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has now decided to launch a full statutory investigation into the Party. Labour could not be trusted to address the problem itself…

An EHRC spokesman said:

“The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) is today launching a formal investigation to determine whether The Labour Party has unlawfully discriminated against, harassed or victimised people because they are Jewish… The EHRC has carefully considered the response it has received from the Party and has now opened a formal investigation under section 20 of the Equality Act 2006 to further examine the concerns.”

The EHRC has the power to compel Labour to hand over internal communications regarding anti-Semitism, and to impose and enforce an ‘action plan’ on the party following its investigation. The only other political party to ever face a statutory investigation by the EHRC is the BNP, this is a dark day in the history of the Labour Party…