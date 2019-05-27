Rory Has a Backer!

Amidst rumours that Rory Stewart’s campaign is a ruse, that he is in fact on a suicide mission to attack and destroy the chances of “no deal Brexit” candidates we bring news that he finally has the public backing of one MP:

I am supporting @RoryStewartUK for Leader of the Conservatives. Rory is the person we need to unify the country & the party & deliver #Brexit quickly. He has the track record, energy & the ideas. Decency and pragmatism are at the heart of his approach. https://t.co/BfCREdKoCF — Victoria Prentis MP (@VictoriaPrentis) May 27, 2019

Still needs another backer to nominate him…

Guido’s lists of MP backers are compiled from those who have advocated publicly for a candidate. Here’s who seems to be backing who so far – full spreadsheet order-order.com/backers

