Rory Has a Backer!

Amidst rumours that Rory Stewart’s campaign is a ruse, that he is in fact on a suicide mission to attack and destroy the chances of “no deal Brexit” candidates we bring news that he finally has the public backing of one MP:

Still needs another backer to nominate him…

Guido’s lists of MP backers are compiled from those who have advocated publicly for a candidate. Here’s who seems to be backing who so far – full spreadsheet order-order.com/backers

Get in touch with any updates…

May 27, 2019 at 3:55 pm

Quote of the Day

Liz Truss on the next Tory leader…

“In order to command public trust we need someone who has backed Brexit from the start, because of the situation we’re in now.”

